May 5 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS WILL CONSIDER BOARD’S DECISION AND DETERMINE AN ACTION THAT IS CLEAR AND PROPORTIONATE

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS IN THE MEANTIME, TRUMP’S ACCOUNTS REMAIN SUSPENDED.

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS WILL CAREFULLY REVIEW BOARD'S RECOMMENDATIONS ON POLICIES AROUND POLITICAL FIGURES