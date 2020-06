June 18 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REPORT ON CO’S PRIVACY PRACTICES TO A NEWLY FORMED PRIVACY COMMITTEE ON CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* FACEBOOK SAYS AN INDEPENDENT, THIRD-PARTY ASSESSOR WILL REVIEW CO'S PRACTICES AND REPORT ON THEM TO THE PRIVACY COMMITTEE AND THE FTC