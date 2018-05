BRIEF-Facebook Says Zients Will Get Annual Retainer Fee Of $50,000 For Service On Board

May 8 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS JEFFREY ZIENTS WILL GET ANNUAL RETAINER FEE OF $50,000 FOR SERVICE ON BOARD - SEC FILING

* FACEBOOK SAYS ZIENTS WILL GET ADDITIONAL ANNUAL RETAINER FEE OF $20,000 FOR SERVICE ON AUDIT COMMITTEE

* FACEBOOK - ZIENTS WILL ALSO GET ANNUAL GRANT OF RSU EQUAL TO $300,000 DIVIDED BY AVERAGE DAILY CLOSING PRICE OF CO’S CLASS A STOCK IN MAY OF SUCH YEAR

* FACEBOOK INC - ON MAY 7, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH I. CHENAULT TO REPLACE SUSAN D. DESMOND-HELLMANN ON AUDIT COMMITTEE

* FACEBOOK INC - APPOINTED DESMOND-HELLMANN TO REPLACE MARC L. ANDREESSEN ON COMPENSATION & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD Source text: (bit.ly/2ruIYOd) Further company coverage: