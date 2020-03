March 3 (Reuters) -

* FACEBOOK SCALES BACK LIBRA PLANS, BOWING TO REGULATORS- THE INFORMATION

* FACEBOOK HAS DECIDED NOT TO MAKE THE PROPOSED LIBRA CURRENCY AVAILABLE ON ITS OWN SERVICES FOR THE TIME BEING - THE INFORMATION

* FACEBOOK WILL INSTEAD OFFER ITS USERS DIGITAL VERSIONS OF GOVERNMENT-BACKED CURRENCIES, INCLUDING THE U.S. DOLLAR AND THE EURO- THE INFORMATION Source text: bit.ly/39ngZ7M Further company coverage: