Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* FACEBOOK WILL BE QUIZZED BY GLOBAL REGULATORS ON ITS PLANNED LIBRA COIN PROJECT - FT

* REPRESENTATIVES OF LIBRA TO MEET OFFICIALS FROM 26 CENTRAL BANKS, INCLUDING THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND, IN BASEL ON MONDAY - FT