March 28 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said in a statement on Wednesday it was shutting down Partner Categories, a tool that allowed advertisers to use data from brokers such as Acxiom Corp to target ads on Facebook.

* FACEBOOK TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT

* FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN , TRANSUNION AND WPP Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Ingram)