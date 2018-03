BRIEF-Facebook To Test New Monetization Tools For Creators

March 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING RANGE OF NEW TOOLS FOR CREATORS, STARTING A NEW TEST THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CREATOR’S TOP FANS

* FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS

* FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS

* FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES

* FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS