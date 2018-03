BRIEF-Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Shares Update On Cambridge Analytica Situation

March 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG SHARES UPDATE ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION

* FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG OUTLINES STEPS TO “PREVENT BAD ACTORS FROM ACCESSING PEOPLE’S INFORMATION”

* MARK ZUCKERBERG - FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014

* MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO CONDUCT FULL AUDIT OF ANY APP WITH “SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY”

* FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS “WE WILL RESTRICT DEVELOPERS’ DATA ACCESS EVEN FURTHER TO PREVENT OTHER KINDS OF ABUSE”

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP

* FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS KOGAN’S PERSONALITY QUIZ APP WAS INSTALLED BY AROUND 300,000 PEOPLE WHO SHARED THEIR DATA, SOME OF THEIR FRIENDS’ DATA

* FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG - IN 2014, TO PREVENT ABUSIVE APPS, ANNOUNCED WE WERE CHANGING ENTIRE PLATFORM TO “DRAMATICALLY LIMIT” DATA APPS COULD ACCESS

* FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

* FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG - BANNED KOGAN’S APP FROM PLATFORM, DEMANDED HE, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CERTIFY THEY DELETED IMPROPERLY ACQUIRED DATA, WHICH THEY PROVIDED

* FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS LAST WEEK, LEARNED THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA MAY NOT HAVE DELETED THE DATA AS THEY HAD CERTIFIED

* FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS AFTER LAST WEEK’S LEARNING, IMMEDIATELY BANNED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA FROM USING ANY OF FACEBOOK’S SERVICES

* FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG - CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS THEY ALREADY DELETED THE DATA AND HAS AGREED TO A FORENSIC AUDIT BY A FIRM WE HIRED TO CONFIRM THIS

* FACEBOOK'S ZUCKERBERG SAYS CO IS ALSO WORKING WITH REGULATORS AS THEY INVESTIGATE WHAT HAPPENED