BRIEF-Facebook's Oversight Board Upholds Former President Trump's Suspension From Facebook

May 5 (Reuters) - Oversight Board:

* FACEBOOK INC’S OVERSIGHT BOARD UPHOLDS FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SUSPENSION FROM FACEBOOK

* FACEBOOK INC’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS BOARD INSISTS FACEBOOK REVIEW MATTER TO DETERMINE, JUSTIFY PROPORTIONATE RESPONSE CONSISTENT WITH RULES APPLIED TO OTHER USERS

* FACEBOOK OVERSIGHT BOARD - IT WAS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR FACEBOOK TO IMPOSE INDETERMINATE & STANDARDLESS PENALTY OF INDEFINITE SUSPENSION FOR TRUMP’S ACCOUNT

* FACEBOOK INC’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS FACEBOOK MUST COMPLETE ITS REVIEW OF MATTER WITHIN SIX MONTHS OF THE DATE OF THIS DECISION

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS FOUND 2 POSTS BY TRUMP ON JAN. 6 “SEVERELY” VIOLATED FACEBOOK’S COMMUNITY STANDARDS & INSTAGRAM’S COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

* FACEBOOK INC’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS MADE POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FACEBOOK TO IMPLEMENT IN DEVELOPING CLEAR, NECESSARY, PROPORTIONATE POLICIES THAT PROMOTE PUBLIC SAFETY & RESPECT FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS BOARD ALSO FOUND FACEBOOK VIOLATED ITS OWN RULES BY IMPOSING A SUSPENSION THAT WAS ‘INDEFINITE.’

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS ‘FACEBOOK CANNOT MAKE UP THE RULES AS IT GOES, AND ANYONE CONCERNED ABOUT ITS POWER SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT ALLOWING THIS’

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS IT WAS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR FACEBOOK TO IMPOSE AN ‘INDEFINITE’ SUSPENSION

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS FOUND THAT, IN MAINTAINING UNFOUNDED NARRATIVE OF ELECTORAL FRAUD & PERSISTENT CALLS TO ACTION, TRUMP CREATED ENVIRONMENT WHERE SERIOUS RISK OF VIOLENCE WAS POSSIBLE

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS CALL ON FACEBOOK TO ENSURE THAT IF A HEAD OF STATE OR HIGH GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL REPEATEDLY POSTS MESSAGES THAT POSE A RISK OF HARM UNDER INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS NORMS, COMPANY SHOULD EITHER SUSPEND ACCOUNT FOR A SET PERIOD OR DELETE IT

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS AT TIME OF TRUMP’S POSTS, THERE WAS CLEAR, IMMEDIATE RISK OF HARM & HIS WORDS OF SUPPORT FOR THOSE INVOLVED IN RIOTS LEGITIMIZED THEIR VIOLENT ACTIONS

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS ‘NEWSWORTHINESS’ OF A PUBLIC FIGURE’S REMARKS SHOULD NEVER TAKE PRIORITY OVER URGENT ACTION TO PREVENT HARM

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS FACEBOOK MUST BE FAR MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT HOW ITS NEWSWORTHINESS POLICY WORKS.

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS FACEBOOK WAS JUSTIFIED IN SUSPENDING TRUMP’S ACCOUNTS ON JANUARY 6 AND EXTENDING THAT SUSPENSION ON JANUARY 7

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS IN APPLYING PENALTY ON TRUMP, FACEBOOK DID NOT FOLLOW A CLEAR, PUBLISHED PROCEDURE

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS URGED FACEBOOK TO CONDUCT A REVIEW INTO CONTRIBUTION TO NARRATIVE OF ELECTORAL FRAUD AND POLITICAL TENSIONS THAT LED TO EVENTS OF JANUARY 6

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS ‘INDEFINITE’ SUSPENSIONS ARE NOT DESCRIBED IN FACEBOOK’S CONTENT POLICIES

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS “IN APPLYING A VAGUE, STANDARDLESS PENALTY AND THEN REFERRING THIS CASE TO THE BOARD TO RESOLVE, FACEBOOK SEEKS TO AVOID ITS RESPONSIBILITIES”

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS BOARD CALLED ON FACEBOOK TO ADDRESS WIDESPREAD CONFUSION ABOUT HOW DECISIONS RELATING TO INFLUENTIAL USERS ARE MADE

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD PUBLICLY EXPLAIN RULES THAT IT USES WHEN IT IMPOSES ACCOUNT-LEVEL SANCTIONS AGAINST INFLUENTIAL USERS

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS IF FACEBOOK DECIDES TO RESTORE TRUMP’S ACCOUNTS, CO SHOULD APPLY RULES TO THAT DECISION, INCL. ANY CHANGES MADE IN RESPONSE TO BOARD’S POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS MADE RECOMMENDATIONS TO GUIDE FACEBOOK’S POLICIES IN REGARD TO SERIOUS RISKS OF HARM POSED BY POLITICAL LEADERS

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS BOARD STATED IT IS NOT ALWAYS USEFUL TO DRAW FIRM DISTINCTION BETWEEN POLITICAL LEADERS AND OTHER INFLUENTIAL USERS

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS BOARD STRESSED CONSIDERATIONS OF NEWSWORTHINESS SHOULD NOT TAKE PRIORITY WHEN URGENT ACTION IS NEEDED TO PREVENT SIGNIFICANT HARM

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS PROPOSED THAT FACEBOOK SHOULD INCLUDE NUMBER OF PROFILE, PAGE, AND ACCOUNT RESTRICTIONS IN ITS TRANSPARENCY REPORTING

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD RAPIDLY ESCALATE CONTENT CONTAINING POLITICAL SPEECH FROM HIGHLY INFLUENTIAL USERS TO SPECIALIZED STAFF FAMILIAR WITH LINGUISTIC & POLITICAL CONTEXT

* FACEBOOK’S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS WHEN POSTS BY INFLUENTIAL USERS POSE HIGH PROBABILITY OF IMMINENT HARM, FACEBOOK SHOULD ACT QUICKLY TO ENFORCE ITS RULES

* FACEBOOK'S OVERSIGHT BOARD SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD DEVELOP & PUBLISH A POLICY GOVERNING CO'S RESPONSE TO CRISES/NOVEL SITUATIONS WHERE REGULAR PROCESSES WOULD NOT PREVENT/AVOID IMMINENT HARM Source text: (bit.ly/33eW0D1) (bit.ly/3ejw0MN) Further company coverage: