March 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg spoke for the first time about personal data that ended up in the hands of analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

* COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS ‘I DEEPLY REGRET THAT WE DIDN’T DO ENOUGH’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA -STATEMENT

* SANDBERG SAYS 'WE'VE SPENT THE PAST FEW DAYS WORKING TO GET A FULLER PICTURE'