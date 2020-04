April 3 (Reuters) - Factor Therapeutics Ltd:

* COMPANY HAS NOT ENTERED INTO ANY AGREEMENT WITH RAMCAP

* HAS BEEN MADE AWARE OF A NOTICE ON RAMCAP LTD WEBSITE INDICATING THAT IT HAS MADE A JV PROPOSAL TO FACTOR THERAPEUTICS

* SAYS HAS RECEIVED PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON A PROPOSAL FROM RAMCAP, BUT IS INSUFFICIENT FOR FACTOR TO RESPOND