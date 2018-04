April 26 (Reuters) - FactSet Research Systems Inc:

* FACTSET - CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE