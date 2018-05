May 8 (Reuters) - FactSet Research Systems Inc:

* FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* FACTSET - ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* FACTSET - NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018

* FACTSET - HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: