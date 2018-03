March 27 (Reuters) - Factset Research Systems Inc:

* FACTSET REPORTS STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN SECOND QUARTER 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33

* Q2 REVENUE $335.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $333.7 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BILLION TO $1.36 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BILLION TO $1.36 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.42, REVENUE VIEW $1.35 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S