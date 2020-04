April 30 (Reuters) - Faes Farma SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 16.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 23.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 122.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 97.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS DOES NOT CONSIDER NECESSARY TO SEEK FINANCING NOR MODIFY INVESTMENT PLANS OR PAYMENT OF EXPECTED DIVIDENDS PLANNED BEFORE START OF CRISIS