March 22 (Reuters) - Faes Farma SA:

* SEES 2018 EBITDA OF 69 MILLION EUROS-71 MILLION EUROS, UP 20-23 PERCENT‍​

* SEES 2018 SALES OF 319 MILLION EUROS-322 MILLION EUROS, UP 14-15 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 EBIT OF 60 MILLION EUROS-61 MILLION EUROS, UP 16-19 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED RESULT OF 50 MILLION EUROS-51 MILLION EUROS, UP 19-21 PERCENT Source text for Eikon:

