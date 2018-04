BRIEF-Fagron Acquires Humco in United States

April 3 (Reuters) - FAGRON NV:

* FAGRON STRENGTHENS STRATEGIC POSITION IN USA THROUGH HIGHLY COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITION OF HUMCO

* ACQUISITION PRICE FOR HUMCO AMOUNTS TO US$ 47.5 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY EUR 38.6 MILLION)

* ACQUISITION PRICE INCLUDES POTENTIAL PERFORMANCE LINKED EARN-OUT OF UP TO US$ 22.5 MILLION IN CASH OVER A TWO-YEAR PERIOD

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION OF HUMCO IS THUS CAPPED AT US$ 70.0 MILLION

* TRANSACTION INCLUDES ALL TECHNOLOGIES, SCIENTIFIC DATA, PATENTS AND TRADEMARKS AND PRODUCTION FACILITY OF HUMCO IN TEXAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)