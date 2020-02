BRIEF-Fagron FY Net Profit Up 30.3% At EUR 55.7 Million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fagron NV:

* REG-FAGRON REALISES TURNOVER GROWTH OF 13.4%; REBITDA INCREASES TO € 117.0 MILLION

* SAYS FY OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW INCREASES TO EUR 98.8 MILLION

* SAYS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE

* SAYS NET FINANCIAL DEBT /REBITDA RATIO OF 2.33 AT END OF 2019

* SAYS FY NET PROFIT UP 30.3% AT EUR 55.7 MILLION

* SAYS FY REBITDA INCREASED TO EUR 117.0 MILLION (+9.9%); EBITDA +13.2%

* SAYS FY TURNOVER INCREASED TO EUR 534.7 MILLION (+13.4%); ORGANIC TURNOVER GROWTH OF 8.3%

* SAYS WITH SUCCESSES WE ACHIEVED IN 2019 WE HAVE FURTHER STRENGTHENED OUR FOUNDATION AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO REAPING CONTINUED BENEFITS OF THIS IN 2020. - CEO

* SAYS NET FINANCIAL DEBT INCREASED BY € 32.6 MILLION TO € 284.8 MILLION IN 2019

* SAYS THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF € 0.15 PER SHARE FOR 2019, AN INCREASE OF 25% COMPARED TO € 0.12 PER SHARE FOR 2018