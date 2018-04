April 12 (Reuters) - Fagron NV:

* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 109.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 109.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FURTHER GROWTH IN TURNOVER AND PROFITABILITY EXPECTED IN 2018

* SEES TURNOVER DEVELOPMENT TO NO LONGER BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED IN THE CURRENT QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)