BRIEF-Fagron To Propose 2019 Dividend Of 0.08 Euro Per Share

April 14 (Reuters) - FAGRON NV:

* 2019 DIVIDEND PROPOSAL LOWERED TO € 0.08 PER SHARE

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 AS YET LIMITED AND NON-MATERIAL

* GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY REGARDING IMPACT OF COVID-19 IN 2020 REQUIRES COST CONTROL AND DISCIPLINED CAPITAL ALLOCATION

* TURNOVER INCREASED BY 16.4%1 (+19.2% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES) TO € 141.6 MILLION

* STRONG PERFORMANCE IN ALL REGIONS, IN PARTICULAR NORTH AND LATIN AMERICA

* COMPOUNDING SERVICES IS IMPACTED BY ELECTIVE CARE BEING DELAYED OR SCALED BACK

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: FAGRON IS FULLY OPERATIONAL IN ALL MARKETS WHERE IT IS ACTIVE

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR RESULTS IS LIMITED ON BALANCE

* AT PRESENT IT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT FINAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FAGRON’S PERFORMANCE, GIVEN THAT MANY OF MARKETS IN WHICH WE ARE ACTIVE ARE STILL IN MIDST OF OUTBREAK

