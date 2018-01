Jan 18 (Reuters) - FAIR VALUE REIT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FAIR VALUE REIT-AG ANNOUNCES FURTHER POSITIVE EFFECTS FROM THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS BUSINESS STRATEGY

* ‍SETTLEMENT BALANCE OF APPROX. EUR 10 MILLION RECEIVED AHEAD OF SCHEDULE​

* REPAYMENT OF LIABILITIES TOTALLING EUR 7 MILLION