Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fair Value REIT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FAIR VALUE REIT-AG: PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT BY AEPF III 15 S.À R.L.

* FAIR VALUE REIT - WILL REVIEW TAKEOVER OFFER AND APPLICATION FOR A POSSIBLE DELISTING FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF OFFER DOCUMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)