March 21 (Reuters) - FAIR VALUE REIT AG:

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR FAIR VALUE REIT-AG OF EUR 0.34 PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* NET INCOME (HGB) IN 2017 TOTALLED AROUND EUR 5.3 MILLION VERSUS NET INCOME YEAR AGO OF AROUND EUR 6.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)