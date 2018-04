BRIEF-Fair Value REIT FY Net Profit Up 82 Pct At EUR 12.6 Million

April 26 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG:

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 OF EUR 0.34 PER SHARE

* FY EBIT INCREASES BY AROUND 52% TO EUR 23.6 MILLION

* FY FFO AFTER NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AT EUR 6.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.3 MILLION)

* FY GROUP NET PROFIT UP AROUND 82% ON PREVIOUS-YEAR LEVEL AT EUR 12.6 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES FFO BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS BETWEEN AROUND EUR 8.7 MILLION AND EUR 9.3 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES FFO AFTER NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS OF BETWEEN EUR 5.1 MILLION AND EUR 5.5 MILLION

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE IS BEING TARGETED FOR CURRENT YEAR 2018