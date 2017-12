Dec 5 (Reuters) - FAIR VALUE REIT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: FAIR VALUE REIT-AG: FAIR VALUE REIT-AG APPOINTS RALF KIND TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF A NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN

* ELECTED FRANK HÖLZLE THE NEW CHAIRMAN AND THOMAS WETZEL THE NEW VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD