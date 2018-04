BRIEF-Fairfax Africa Invests In Convertible Bonds Of Atlas Mara Ltd 

April 24 (Reuters) - Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp:

* FAIRFAX AFRICA INVESTS IN CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF ATLAS MARA LIMITED AND PROVIDES FINANCING TO PHILAFRICA FOODS

* FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP - AGREED TO INVEST $16 MILLION IN ATLAS MARA SECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS MATURING IN APRIL 2020

* FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP - BONDS ARE SECURED WITH A PORTION OF ATLAS MARA’S SHAREHOLDING IN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC

* FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS- IN CONNECTION WITH INVESTMENT, CO WILL EARN A STRUCTURING FEE EQUAL TO 3% OF AGGREGATE PROCEEDS OF DEBT FUNDRAISING

* FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS - SECURED LENDING ARRANGEMENT WITH PHILAFRICA, PURSUANT TO WHICH IT HAS PROVIDED PHILAFRICA WITH ZAR330 MILLION