BRIEF-Fairfax Africa To Invest In Consolidated Infrastructure Group

May 18 (Reuters) - Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp:

* FAIRFAX AFRICA TO INVEST IN CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

* FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP - AGREED TO INVEST ZAR300 MILLION IN CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED

* FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP - HAS AGREED TO UNDERWRITE A ZAR800 MILLION RIGHTS ISSUE TO CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS TO BE UNDERTAKEN BY CIG

* FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP - UPON CLOSING OF CONVERTIBLE, FAIRFAX AFRICA WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE ONE DIRECTOR TO BOARD OF CIG

* FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS - UPON CLOSING OF RIGHTS OFFERING, CO WILL BE ENTITLED TO NOMINATE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS IN PROPORTION TO SHAREHOLDING IN CIG