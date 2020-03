BRIEF-Fairfax Announces Changes To Annual Meeting

March 16 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* FAIRFAX ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ANNUAL MEETING

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL - HAS CANCELLED ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF ALL OF ITS UNITS,FAIRFAX GROUP COMPANIES AT ITS APRIL 16 ANNUAL MEETING

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ATTEND ANNUAL MEETING IN PERSON

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - THERE WILL BE A WEBCAST OF FORMAL ANNUAL MEETING AND OF A PRESENTATION BY PREM WATSA

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - SHAREHOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO VOTE BY PROXY