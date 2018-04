April 6 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* FAIRFAX ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION OF ALLIED WORLD NOTES DUE NOVEMBER 15, 2020

* ON MAY 7, 2018, ITS UNIT IS REDEEMING ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 5.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE NOVEMBER 15, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: