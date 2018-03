March 22 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* FAIRFAX ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 600 MILLION OF FAIRFAX’S SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 98.791% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: