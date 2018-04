April 12 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* FAIRFAX ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* PRICED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $600,000,000 OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 ( “NOTES”) AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.765%

* NOTES WILL BE UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS OF FAIRFAX AND WILL PAY A FIXED RATE OF INTEREST OF 4.850% PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: