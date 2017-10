Oct 20 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulatory authorities​

* Fairfax Financial Holdings - ‍shelf prospectus allows co to offer over a 25-month period up to CDN$8.0 billion of debt, equity or other securities​