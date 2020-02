Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED: EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCEMENT

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - PAUL RIVETT HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT OF FAIRFAX

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - PAUL HAS AGREED TO CONTINUE AS CHAIR OF CERTAIN FAIRFAX INVESTEES, INCLUDING FAIRFAX AFRICA AND RECIPE UNLIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: