BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Q1 Loss Per Share $47.38

April 30 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $47.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-49.78 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN BY INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 10.1% TO $3,699.9 MILLION FROM $3,360.2 MILLION

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMBINED RATIO OF INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE OPERATIONS WAS 96.8%

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSSES OF $1,539.5 MILLION, PRIMARILY RESULTING FROM SIGNIFICANT FALL IN EQUITY MARKETS IN MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: