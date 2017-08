BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Q2 earnings per share $12.67

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $12.67

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - book value per basic share at june 30, 2017 was $377.97 compared to $367.40 at december 31, 2016

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly gross premiums written $2,771.6 million versus $2,620.2 million

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums written $2,213.9 million versus $2,138.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: