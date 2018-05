May 3 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QUARTERLY NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE AFTER PAYMENT OF PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS $23.60

* BOOK VALUE PER BASIC SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $461.18 COMPARED TO $449.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QUARTERLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,240.1 MILLION VERSUS $2,275.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: