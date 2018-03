BRIEF-Fairfax India To Acquire Additional 6% Interest In Bangalore International Airport Ltd

March 29 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp:

* FAIRFAX INDIA TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL 6% INTEREST IN BANGALORE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

* FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORP - DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $67 MILLION​

* FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS - FAIRFAX INDIA CURRENTLY OWNS 48% INTEREST IN BIAL; UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, WILL OWN COMBINED 54% INTEREST IN BIAL

* FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORP - SIEMENS WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD 20% STAKE IN BIAL

* FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS - ‍TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL 6% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF BANGALORE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED FROM SIEMENS PROJECT VENTURES GMBH​