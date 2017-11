Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* FAIRFAX LAUNCHES C$650 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* SAYS ‍INTENDS TO OFFER C$650 MILLION IN AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 TO BE PRICED AT $99.992 PER $100 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​

* SAYS ‍SENIOR NOTES WILL BE UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS OF FAIRFAX AND WILL PAY A FIXED RATE OF INTEREST OF 4.25% PER ANNUM​

* SAYS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REFINANCE OR REPAY OUTSTANDING DEBT OR OTHER CORPORATE OBLIGATIONS OF FAIRFAX AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES​