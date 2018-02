Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd:

* ‍FOR FY18, DOMAIN‘S COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE AROUND 17% TO 18%​

* ‍FOR FY18, DOMAIN‘S PRO FORMA COSTS EXPECTED TO INCREASE AROUND 12% TO 13% FROM FY17‘S PRO FORMA COSTS OF $216 MILLION​

* ‍HY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $76.3 MILLION DOWN 9.9%​