BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on market speculation regarding Macquarie Media

June 19 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd:

* Market speculation regarding Macquarie Media,MRN-FXJ.AX

* Fairfax has received attached letter from Singleton consortium

* Fairfax shareholders do not need to take any action in response to Singleton consortium's letter

* Fairfax is not seeking offers or undertaking a process to realise its investment in Macquarie Media

* Notes that Macquarie Media is separately listed ASX co

* Notes recent press speculation regarding potential offer for co's 54.5% shareholding in Macquarie Media by a consortium of investors