BRIEF-Fairfax Prices private Offering Of US$650 Million Of Fairfax's Senior Notes Due 2030 At Issue Price Of 100%

April 24 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* FAIRFAX ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - PRICED APRIVATE OFFERING OF US$650 MILLION OF FAIRFAX’S SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030 AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100%

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - NOTES WILL BE UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS OF FAIRFAX AND WILL PAY A FIXED RATE OF INTEREST OF 4.625% PER ANNUM

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - ALSO INTENDS TO ENTER INTO A REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL - INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY