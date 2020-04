BRIEF-Fairfax Says Currently Estimating A Net Loss In Q1 Of 2020 Of About $1.4 Bln

April 14 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* FAIRFAX REPORTS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL - CURRENTLY ESTIMATING A NET LOSS IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - HAS DRAWN, SOLELY AS EXTRA SECURITY, ABOUT $1.8 BILLION FROM ITS CREDIT FACILITY FOR LIQUIDITY PURPOSES

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - HAD ABOUT $2.5 BILLION IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES IN ITS HOLDING COMPANY AT MARCH 31, 2020

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL - CURRENTLY ESTIMATING ABOUT 12% DECREASE IN BOOK VALUE ADJUSTED FOR $10 PER COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND PAID IN Q1 OF 2020