June 19 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* Fairfax sells its remaining position in Tembec

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.

* shares were sold today over facilities of toronto stock exchange at an average price of approximately $4.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: