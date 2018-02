BRIEF-Fairfax To Acquire Certain Canadian Assets Of Carillion

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* FAIRFAX TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN CANADIAN ASSETS OF CARILLION

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - FAIRFAX WILL ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS AND ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES RELATED TO CARILLION CANADA HOLDINGS‘S CANADIAN OPERATIONS

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL - TO ACQUIRE SERVICES BUSINESS CARRIED ON BY CARILLION IN CANADA RELATING TO FACILITIES MANAGEMENT OF AIRPORTS, AMONG OTHERS

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - ‍INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID JOHNSTON, STEPHEN WALLACE TO BOARD OF ACQUIRED CANADIAN COMPANIES UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION​