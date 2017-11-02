FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.15
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Fairmount Santrol announces third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $280.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $263.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc qtrly ‍volumes of 3.4 million tons up 5% sequentially​

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc - ‍total co volumes sold were 3.4 million tons for quarter, up 5% from 3.3 million tons sold in Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.