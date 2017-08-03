FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Q2 earnings per share $0.05
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Fairmount Santrol announces second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $233.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings - ‍full-year 2017 ongoing capital expenditures, excluding New Kermit, Texas site, still expected between $47 million to $50 million​

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings - sees total capex & leasehold interest payments of $100 million to $110 million related to Kermit site over next 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.