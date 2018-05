May 8 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc:

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 4, AN ALLEGED STOCKHOLDER OF CO FILED PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION AGAINST CO & ITS DIRECTORS - SEC FILING

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL HOLDINGS - LAWSUIT ALLEGES THAT CO & ITS DIRECTORS ISSUED ALLEGEDLY MISLEADING DISCLOSURES IN CONNECTION WITH MERGER WITH UNIMIN CORP Source text: (bit.ly/2I0f7bN) Further company coverage: