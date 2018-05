BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Says Co, Unimin Upon Merger To Become Covia, Will Trade On NYSE Under Ticker Symbol "CVIA"

May 7 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc:

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL - CO, UNIMIN CORPORATION UPON MERGER COMPLETION TO BECOME COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WILL TRADE ON NYSE UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “CVIA”

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL HOLDINGS INC - AGREED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COVIA BOARD MEMBERS AT CLOSING FROM 11 DIRECTORS TO 13

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL HOLDINGS INC - NAMED FOUR ADDITIONAL, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN RICHARD NAVARRE, TO COMPLETE 13-MEMBER COVIA BOARD