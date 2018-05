May 15 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc:

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL - ON MAY 14, PLAINTIFF IN JENNINGS ACTION FILED NOTICE TO WITHDRAW MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL - ON MAY 14, PLAINTIFF IN SCHNEIDER ACTION FILED NOTICE TO WITHDRAW MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION