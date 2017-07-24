FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol signs lease for development of Permian Basin sand facility
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol signs lease for development of Permian Basin sand facility

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Fairmount Santrol announces signing of long-term lease for development of Permian Basin sand facility in Texas

* Says reserves contain about 165 million tons of fine-grade 40/70 and 100 mesh sand

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings - total leasehold interest payments and capital expenditures are estimated at $100 million to $110 million over next 12 months

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc - co to reopen Shakopee, Minnesota mine and sand processing plant, located on Union Pacific railroad

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc - expects that Shakopee, Minnesota mine and sand processing plant will be operational by end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.